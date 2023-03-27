Man City star not planning on quitting despite report linking him with Etihad exit

Man City have no plans to sell Kalvin Phillips this summer despite a report linking the midfielder with a move back to Leeds.

According to the Daily Star, Leeds are interested in re-signing Phillips in the summer and there is also interest from West Ham, who will be looking for replacements for Declan Rice.

Premier League clubs are monitoring the England star’s situation at Man City as the 27-year-old has only played 56 minutes in the league all season.

However, Phillips is determined to break into Pep Guardiola’s side next season, reports Football Insider.

Phillips left Leeds nine months ago in a move that set Man City back £42m and the Manchester club have no plans to let him go.

The midfielder’s season has been hampered by an injury to his shoulder and is currently behind the likes of Rodri and Gundogan in the Man City pecking order.

The 27-year-old will be hoping to have a bigger impact at the Etihad next season or else a move will be on the cards.