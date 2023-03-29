‘Worst case scenario’ – Specialist doctor says Leeds forward who was in hospital could miss more than a month

Leeds United have been given a slightly worrying update on Wilfried Gnonto’s injury.

An injury expert as told MOT Leeds News that it looks like we’re seeing the worst case scenario for the young forward, who could now be out of action for more than a month.

Although it’s not a particularly serious injury, it seems it could still keep Gnonto out for a while, starting with the Arsenal game this weekend.

Dr Rajpal Brar provided his analysis on the injury, saying: It sounds like this was the most common type of ankle injury which is inversion sprain where the ankle turns inwards.

“These can range from best case day to day to worse case being over six weeks out but indications thus far are that this isn’t serious.

“He’s a doubt to face Arsenal this weekend but should be in contention following that, based on the info we have thus far.”

