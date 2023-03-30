Good news for Tottenham fans as key member of squad back in training

Tottenham return to Premier League action away at Everton on Monday night and the North London club could have a key player in their squad back for the clash at Goodison Park.

Club captain Hugo Lloris has returned to training after a long layoff with a knee injury which the French star suffered during the North London club’s win over Manchester City in February but it is uncertain if the goalkeeper will play against Everton, reports the Evening Standard.

Lloris’ return will be a boost for the Spurs squad as he is one of the senior figures in the group and will help them rally together after a turbulent week.

Tottenham sacked Antonio Conte this week and now have to worry about what is going to happen to their sporting director, Fabio Paratici.

According to Sky Sports, the Italian was handed a 30-month ban from carrying out activities within the Italian Football Federation as part of an investigation into alleged financial mismanagement at Juventus – a ban that has now been extended worldwide.

It has been a hectic week for Tottenham, therefore, they will be glad to have their captain back amongst the squad, despite his recent form.