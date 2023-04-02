‘Heavy legs’ – Journo slams 23-year-old Leeds star for awful performance v Arsenal

Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra has been heavily criticised for his poor performance in yesterday’s 4-1 defeat away to Arsenal.

The Colombia international did not cover himself in glory at the Emirates Stadium in what was generally a very difficult day at the office for Javi Gracia’s side.

Journalist Beren Cross did not hold back with his views on how Sinisterra performed, singling him out for a poor display.

He wrote: “Miles off it fitness-wise. Heavy legs made everything with and without the ball look a challenge. Feels like a long time since we saw those halcyon days of the autumn.”

Leeds remain just a point above the relegation zone and will need to improve fast if they are to avoid going down.

