Tottenham are said to be interested in making a move for Brendan Rodgers who was sacked as Leicester City boss yesterday afternoon.

Spurs are one of three teams in the Premier League looking for a new manager after Antonio Conte left North London on March 26th and it seems the club are interested in a move for Rodgers.

This is according to Football Insider, who say that Daniel Levy will be in touch with the Northern Irishman to see if he is interested in the position.

The article also says that Spurs’ interest in Rodgers dates all the way back to 2012, when Levy wanted him to take over from Harry Redknapp, according to FI sources.

Leicester’s 2022/23 season has been largely underwhelming, the club going no higher than 13th in the league at any point this campaign, while they were knocked out in the 5th Round of the FA Cup to Championship Blackburn Rovers.

Tottenham had been linked with Julian Nagelsmann over the past couple of weeks, but it looks like Chelsea may be his preferred destination after the Blues parted ways with Graham Potter last night, so Rodgers could be the next viable target.