£35.5m West Ham star ruled out of Newcastle clash tomorrow

West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca has been ruled out of the Hammers’ clash with Newcastle on Wednesday night.

Speaking during his press conference, West Ham boss David Moyes stated that the Italian will not make a return to action this week and will be out for two more weeks.

Moyes said about Scamacca via The Shields Gazette: “It’s roughly the same squad as Sunday. The only news is that Gianluca Scamacca has two weeks of rehabilitation on his knee.

“We don’t think he needs surgery but we’ll see how the next two weeks go.”

This season has not gone to plan for the 24-year-old who hasn’t featured in a match since January. The former Sassuolo man, who arrived with great excitement in the summer for £35.5m, has not had the impact he would have wanted, scoring just three goals in the Premier League this campaign.

