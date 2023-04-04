Alan Shearer hails Man City star and says attacker tied Liverpool defender ‘in knots’

Former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer has singled out Manchester City’s Jack Grealish for some praise following the Citizens’ 4-1 demolition job over Liverpool last weekend.

Heaping the pressure on Jurgen Klopp, Manchester City, who welcomed the Reds to the Etihad for last Saturday’s early Premier League kick-off, ran out convincing winners.

Even though the home side fell behind following a first-half strike against the run of play from Mo Salah, it didn’t take long for the defending champions to find their stride and put Liverpool to the sword.

An equalising goal from Julian Alvarez put the Citizens back on level terms before a trio of second-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogen and Grealish settled the tie.

It was the latter who has earned the praise of Shearer though with the Premier League’s all-time top goalscorer admitting the former Aston Villa winger ‘looks right at home in a Man City shirt now’.

Speaking to the Premier League and going on to highlight how much of a torrid time Grealish gave Liverpool and England full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, Shearer said: “He tied Trent Alexander-Arnold in knots. Grealish looks right at home in a Manchester City shirt now and his run back to stop Mohamed Salah shows why Guardiola loves him.”

Since his mega-money £100m move from Villa to City in 2021, Grealish, who has four years left on his deal, has gone on to score 10 goals and provide a further 12 assists in 76 matches in all competitions.