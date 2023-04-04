Arsenal dealt major injury blow ahead of important trip to Liverpool

Arsenal are reportedly set to be without key defender William Saliba for this weekend’s difficult away game against Liverpool in the Premier League.

The Gunners had to start Rob Holding over Saliba for the game against Leeds United last weekend, but Mikel Arteta will surely have been desperate to have Saliba back for this far harder fixture.

Arsenal have an awful recent record at Anfield, but can’t afford too many slip-ups in what is proving to be an extremely tight title race against reigning champions Manchester City.

See below as Daniel Cutts of the Sun claims Saliba is currently not expected to make it back in time for Sunday’s big game due to his ongoing issues with a back injury…

William Saliba is set to miss Arsenal's clash at Liverpool on Sunday as he struggles with a back injury. He's not been able to train properly for the last few weeks. Hopes he'll be back soon though. #AFC — Daniel Cutts (@Journo_Slash) April 4, 2023

Saliba has had a great season for Arsenal and this is pretty much the worst time for the team to be without him, though it seems there must at least be some chance of him playing again before the end of the campaign if it’s only now that we’re seeing confirmation he can’t make it back this weekend.

Liverpool were thrashed 4-1 by Man City at the weekend but they’ll take confidence from coming up against a makeshift AFC defence.