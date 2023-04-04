Chelsea hold talks over beating Arsenal to potential £60million transfer

Chelsea have reportedly ramped up their interest in Atalanta striker Ramus Hojlund and recently held talks over a potential transfer.

The exciting young Denmark international has impressed in recent times and it looks like there could be a hotly-contested battle for his signature this summer.

A report from Calciomercato recently suggested that Arsenal were in pole position to sign Hojlund, but this seems like it could be a saga with plenty of twists and turns yet.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea seem to have stepped up their efforts to sign Hojlund, inviting Atalanta chairman Antonio Percassi to watch their recent win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

The Blues could do with a lethal finisher like Hojlund, though the Mail state that he could cost as much as £60million.

One imagines a move to Arsenal might also be more appealing right now, as the Gunners will surely have Champions League football on offer at the Emirates Stadium next season, whilst also generally looking much further along in their project than Chelsea.