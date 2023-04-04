Chelsea hold talks over beating Arsenal to potential £60million transfer

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea have reportedly ramped up their interest in Atalanta striker Ramus Hojlund and recently held talks over a potential transfer.

The exciting young Denmark international has impressed in recent times and it looks like there could be a hotly-contested battle for his signature this summer.

A report from Calciomercato recently suggested that Arsenal were in pole position to sign Hojlund, but this seems like it could be a saga with plenty of twists and turns yet.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea seem to have stepped up their efforts to sign Hojlund, inviting Atalanta chairman Antonio Percassi to watch their recent win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Rasmus Hojlund celebrates a goal for Atalanta
More Stories / Latest News
Maguire to lead mass exodus at Man United after ten Hag rebuilding decision
Chelsea players had to sit on the floor for team meetings after chaotic transfer splurge
Liverpool have held productive talks over transfer raid on rivals but Man Utd are also keen

The Blues could do with a lethal finisher like Hojlund, though the Mail state that he could cost as much as £60million.

One imagines a move to Arsenal might also be more appealing right now, as the Gunners will surely have Champions League football on offer at the Emirates Stadium next season, whilst also generally looking much further along in their project than Chelsea.

More Stories Rasmus Hojlund

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.