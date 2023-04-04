Man United could complete exciting transfer for just £70m despite £105m release clause

Manchester United could reportedly look into signing Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos as an alternative to Tottenham front-man Harry Kane.

The Portugal international has been in prolific form in recent times, scoring 25 goals in all competitions for Benfica this season, while he also netted a memorable hat-trick against Switzerland at the World Cup.

And now Man Utd are looking at Ramos as an option as it’s believed he could actually be signed for as little as £70m, despite having a £105m release clause, according to Football Insider.

The 21-year-old looks like a player with a big future at the highest level, but one imagines there’ll be a number of other clubs keeping an eye on him ahead of this summer.

Others like Newcastle United and Wolves have also shown an interest in Ramos in recent times, according to CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs.

Still, United urgently need an elite goal-scorer like Kane or Ramos next season after being overly reliant on Marcus Rashford for goals this term.