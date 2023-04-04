It’s fast becoming an open secret that David Moyes will be surplus to requirements at West Ham before long, and it appears that the Hammers have been sounding out other candidates, albeit one has already given them a polite no thank you.

The board of the club should really have looked at the managerial situation during the World Cup, and their lack of foresight at that point has come back to haunt them later in the season.

Despite winning all 10 of their Europa Conference League games, the east Londoners have dropped right off, form wise, in the Premier League.

A win at the weekend against Southampton was much needed, however, their current 14th position seems them only one point above the bottom three.

Unless they’re able to put together a late winning run, there’s every chance that they will be dragged into the relegation dog fight.

Moyes will stay in position until season’s end, but then the hard work really begins as the Hammers search for a managerial talent to put them back on the domestic and European map.

According to Siamo La Roma, current Roma boss, Jose Mourinho has been approached, and West Ham are, apparently the only club to have tested the waters with the ‘Special One.’

Unfortunately for the likes of David Sullivan, Karren Brady and Daniel Kretinsky, Mourinho has turned the club down.

It isn’t clear at this stage if the east Londoners will make another approach to try and bring Mourinho back to London and the Premier League, assuming they’re still in the top-flight at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.