Aston Villa eyeing up a move for in-demand 21-goal striker

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing the Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez.

The 21-year-old has been in splendid form for the Dutch outfit this season scoring 21 goals across all competitions.

A report from 90 Min claims that the likes of Leicester City, Brentford, Brighton, and Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on the Mexican’s development as well.

It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa can agree on a deal with the Eredivisie club in the coming months.

The West Midlands club have shown tremendous improvement since the arrival of Unai Emery and they have climbed up to seventh in the league table. Emery will be hoping to guide his side to European qualification this season and the West Midlands club must look to bring in a quality goal scorer at the end of the season.

Ollie Watkins is the only reliable goal scorer at the club right now and the 27-year-old clearly needs more help and support from his teammates. Watkins has 10 goals and five assists to his name in the Premier League so far.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be a tempting proposition for Gimenez and it will be interesting to see is Aston Villa can get the deal across the line.

A move to Villa would be a major step up in the 21-year-old’s career and it would also help him showcase his qualities at a higher level. Furthermore, working with a top-class coach like Emery would help the talented young striker fulfil his potential in the coming seasons.