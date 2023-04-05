Exciting Leeds star unhappy with his current situation at Leeds

Leeds United’s exciting young forward Wilfried Gnonto is reportedly not too happy with his current situation at Elland Road.

The talented 19-year-old has impressed in his first season with Leeds, but he’s had less playing time recently and it’s unsurprisingly led to transfer gossip over a potential move away.

Gnonto is surely worth keeping at Leeds, but a report from LiveScore now casts doubt over his future as he’s unsettled after his struggles under Javi Gracia.

Juventus, Inter Milan and Napoli are mentioned as potential suitors for the Italian forward, which just shows the risk Leeds are running here if they lose him.

Gnonto will surely go on to have a great career and LUFC should be doing what they can to keep hold of him for as long as possible.