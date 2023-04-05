Report claims Lionel Messi has accepted eye-watering transfer offer

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi has reportedly communicated to his entourage that he’s ready to accept an eye-watering transfer proposal from Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal.

The Argentine forward has been the subject of a huge contract offer from Al-Hilal, as revealed by Fabrizio Romano, though the reporter also suggested it was still the player’s preference to remain in Europe for a bit longer.

Still, it may be that Messi has now been persuaded by the huge money he’s being offered, as Todo Fichajes claim their information is that the 35-year-old wants the move to Saudi Arabia.

Messi surely still has what it takes to shine at a top European club, but it could also be hard for him to turn down such huge money and to follow Cristiano Ronaldo to the Saudi Arabian league.

Messi has had a fine season with PSG and Romano has also made it clear that there is still an offer on the table for him to stay in the French capital.

Football romantics will surely hope to see Messi return to former club Barcelona, but it seems Al-Hilal’s offer may also have to be taken seriously.