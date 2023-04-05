Surprise name in the frame if West Ham decide to dispense with David Moyes

It seems to only be a matter of time before West Ham decide to rid themselves of under-fire manager, David Moyes, and a surprise name has emerged as a contender to take his place.

The Scot has overseen a terrible Premier League campaign for the Hammers to this point, and prior to their fixture against Newcastle, they sit in 15th place and just four points off the bottom of the table.

Perhaps Moyes is only still in the job at this point because of his side’s incredible Europa Conference League campaign where they’ve won all 10 games that they’ve played in the competition this season.

There can be no other explanation as it appears almost certain that the east Londoners will be involved in a relegation dog fight in the last few games of this season.

It seems that regardless of what he managers to keep them up or not, West Ham’s hierarchy may look elsewhere for a manager next season, and to that end, The Telegraph say that recently sacked Chelsea manager, Graham Potter, will ‘certainly be a candidate’ for the position.

Whilst his coaching credentials don’t appear to be in question, if his time at Stamford Bridge has shown us anything at all, it’s that he perhaps isn’t at his best where man management is concerned.

The opposite might be said about Moyes, whose West Ham team aren’t playing the free-flowing and attacking football for which they’re renowned.

With 11 games still to play, the Scot could yet change perceptions if he’s able to get his team on a winning run.