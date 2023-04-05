Video: Barcelona supporters make their feelings clear as Lionel Messi’s name reverberates around Camp Nou

If there was any doubt what Barcelona supporters thought about Lionel Messi returning to the Camp Nou, those questions were answered in emphatic fashion during the Copa del Rey semi final second leg against Real Madrid.
With 10 minutes of the game gone, the familiar refrain of ‘Messi, Messi, Messi’ reverberated around the cavernous old stadium.
If the Argentinian World Cup winner and current Paris Saint-Germain star needed any more persuading to return home to Barcelona, that display of affection arguably provided it.
'Messi, messi' chants at Camp Nou in minute 10 ?@TheAthleticFC pic.twitter.com/TpUMCZiQzB
— Laia Cervelló Herrero (@Laia_Cervello) April 5, 2023
Camp Nou chants for Lionel Messi ? @juliclaramunt pic.twitter.com/VcWXFKBpIa
— GOAL (@goal) April 5, 2023