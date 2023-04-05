Video: Barcelona supporters make their feelings clear as Lionel Messi’s name reverberates around Camp Nou

If there was any doubt what Barcelona supporters thought about Lionel Messi returning to the Camp Nou, those questions were answered in emphatic fashion during the Copa del Rey semi final second leg against Real Madrid.

With 10 minutes of the game gone, the familiar refrain of ‘Messi, Messi, Messi’ reverberated around the cavernous old stadium.

More Stories / Latest News Fabrizio Romano gives update on the three main candidates for Chelsea job Video: Lightning-fast counter attack sees Karim Benzema give Real Madrid important lead at Barcelona Potential new Man United owners unconcerned by reported Government interest in takeover proposals

If the Argentinian World Cup winner and current Paris Saint-Germain star needed any more persuading to return home to Barcelona, that display of affection arguably provided it.