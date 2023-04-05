Video: Barcelona supporters make their feelings clear as Lionel Messi’s name reverberates around Camp Nou

FC Barcelona
Posted by

If there was any doubt what Barcelona supporters thought about Lionel Messi returning to the Camp Nou, those questions were answered in emphatic fashion during the Copa del Rey semi final second leg against Real Madrid.

With 10 minutes of the game gone, the familiar refrain of ‘Messi, Messi, Messi’ reverberated around the cavernous old stadium.

More Stories / Latest News
Fabrizio Romano gives update on the three main candidates for Chelsea job
Video: Lightning-fast counter attack sees Karim Benzema give Real Madrid important lead at Barcelona
Potential new Man United owners unconcerned by reported Government interest in takeover proposals

If the Argentinian World Cup winner and current Paris Saint-Germain star needed any more persuading to return home to Barcelona, that display of affection arguably provided it.

More Stories Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.