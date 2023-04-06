Former Chelsea player and manager says Blues should sign Serie A goal machine this summer

Glenn Hoddle believes Chelsea should sign Victor Osimhen as the Blues search for a number nine to fill the void upfront.

Osimhen is currently enjoying the best scoring season of his career this year, bagging 21 goals in 23 matches in Serie A for table-toppers Napoli, which has led him to be linked with a mega-money move away from the club, with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United interested.

With the summer window approaching, rumours are likely to ramp up further and speaking to Premier League Productions (quotes via Daily Mail), Hoddle thinks the Blues need the Nigerian to solve their goalscoring issues, with the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz failing to live up to the billing of being a regular scorer.

“They do need a No 9, they do need a goal scorer.

“Whoever comes in as a new manager for this squad I think they only need a No.9, I think everything else is there.

“Chelsea have got creators there so if you’re a striker coming into that club you’d fancy your chances.

“Without a doubt, Osimhen’s number one, but there are a few clubs after him. However, I think if you put him in a Chelsea shirt he will score a load of goals.”

While they fly high in Serie A, Napoli also currently find themselves in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, with many tipping them to go all the way to the final. This, combined with the fact that the club are adamant that they won’t accept anything less than £150million for their star man, mean it may be a very tricky task for anyone, let alone Chelsea to prise him out of Naples.