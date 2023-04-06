Lisandro Martinez tells Man United teammates what they need to do for remainder of season

Defender Lisandro Martinez has issued a rallying cry to his Manchester United teammates ahead of this season’s tense run-in.

After already lifting the Carabao Cup earlier in the year, Manchester United remain on course to win the Europa League and FA Cup, and although the Premier League title is out of reach, the side can still finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League next season.

Following what has so far been a successful campaign, there is real optimism building around the club and among fans. But everyone associated with the Red Devils will know that nothing can be taken for granted, especially as the business end of the season fast approaches.

United did suffer a recent setback too. After losing 2-0 against Eddie Howe’s flying Newcastle United last weekend, it was hugely important for Erik Ten Hag’s side to return to winning ways against Brentford on Wednesday night – something they managed with relative ease. Securing a 1-0 victory, thanks to a first-half strike from in-form Marcus Rashford, and taking all three points away from Old Trafford, United kept their top four dreams alive ahead of the league’s final 10 games.

And speaking about what is needed between now and the end of the campaign, fan favourite Martinez has taken the time to remind his teammates that they must give their all in every remaining fixture.

“We spoke, we spoke as a team,” Martinez told The Mirror.

“We know it’s not possible to play like that, especially these kinds of games.

“We have to fight more than the opponent, we have to play with more passion, we have to play with more energy. Now, every game is a final and you have to play with passion, you have to be ready, you have to be sharp, you have to fight for these three points.

“If you don’t do that, I think it’s not showing respect for this club. You have to be always fighting, every game – fighting for the badge.”

Since joining from Ajax last summer, Martinez, who has five years left on his deal, has featured in 43 matches, in all competitions, scoring one goal in the process.