“Superb” – Alan Shearer heaps praise on Leeds man ahead of Palace clash

Leeds United FC
Alan Shearer has heaped the praise on Leeds United manager Javi Garcia ahead of the Whites’ important Premier League clash against Crystal Palace.

Both sides currently sit inside the league’s bottom half with the winner of Sunday’s game set to take a huge leap towards top-flight safety.

And speaking about Leeds United’s chances of survival, as well as how well Garcia has done since he replaced Jesse Marsch earlier in the year, Shearer, the Premier League’s all-time top goalscorer, has admitted that the Whites’ boss looks like the right man for the job.

“They have belief in what the manager is doing. He’s doing a superb job and I feel he’s doing enough to keep them up,” the ex-Newcastle hitman told the Premier League.

Do you think Leeds United will beat the drop? – Let us know your end-of-season predictions in the comments section below.

