(Video) Newcastle came so close to scoring ‘Goal of the Season’ vs West Ham

Newcastle United came so close to scoring a ‘Goal of the Season’ contender during Wednesday night’s Premier League game against West Ham United.

Although the Magpies did run out deserving winners after thumping David Moyes’ Hammers 5-1, the side would definitely have been kicking themselves after Jacob Murphy failed to finish off what was a truly sublime move.

The clip, which has been posted on Twitter by ‘Mouth of the Tyne’, showed the team’s incredible build-up play which saw half the squad move the ball expertly front to back in rapid speed time.

Check it out below.

