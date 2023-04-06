(Video) Newcastle came so close to scoring ‘Goal of the Season’ vs West Ham

Newcastle United came so close to scoring a ‘Goal of the Season’ contender during Wednesday night’s Premier League game against West Ham United.
Although the Magpies did run out deserving winners after thumping David Moyes’ Hammers 5-1, the side would definitely have been kicking themselves after Jacob Murphy failed to finish off what was a truly sublime move.
The clip, which has been posted on Twitter by ‘Mouth of the Tyne’, showed the team’s incredible build-up play which saw half the squad move the ball expertly front to back in rapid speed time.
Check it out below.
This would have been a contender for PL Goal of the Season….
▪️Botman to Trippier
▪️Trippier to Wilson
▪️Wilson hold-up play/lay-off to Longstaff
▪️Longstaff 50 yard ping to ASM
▪️ASM takes it down majestically and puts J7 in
▪️J7 back-heel to ASM
▪️ASM slides in Murphy#NUFC pic.twitter.com/2Z7acOYeKJ
