Atalanta striker Rasmus Holjulnd is being watched by West Ham with the Hammers keen to add some goal threat to their attack.

The Hammers are seriously struggling for goals this season with strikers Michail Antonio, Danny Ings and Gianluca Scamacca scoring a combined eight league goals between them as the club sit two points above the relegation zone. As a result, the club have been looking at a possible move for Hojlund according to 90Min, with the report saying he could cost as much as £60million.

Hojlund has enjoyed an impressive last few months, scoring six league goals in the last 12 matches for Atalanta while he also scored five times across two games for Denmark at the back end of March during his nation’s Euro 2024 qualifiers.

It will however, be a tough ask for the Hammers to make themselves serious contenders for Hojlund, with 90Min reporting in the same article that the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Bayern Munich are all looking at the 20-year old, so the striker is not short of admirers from Europe’s elite.

This rumoured move might be a bit of a pipe dream for West Ham, but stranger things have happened in football although it is still quite hard to see this move happening for the East London side, especially for the reported price.