West Ham targeting promising Atalanta striker to bolster lacklustre attack

West Ham FC
Posted by

Atalanta striker Rasmus Holjulnd is being watched by West Ham with the Hammers keen to add some goal threat to their attack.

The Hammers are seriously struggling for goals this season with strikers Michail Antonio, Danny Ings and Gianluca Scamacca scoring a combined eight league goals between them as the club sit two points above the relegation zone. As a result, the club have been looking at a possible move for Hojlund according to 90Min, with the report saying he could cost as much as £60million.

Hojlund has enjoyed an impressive last few months, scoring six league goals in the last 12 matches for Atalanta while he also scored five times across two games for Denmark at the back end of March during his nation’s Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Hojlund (left) with club team mate Giorgio Scalvini

It will however, be a tough ask for the Hammers to make themselves serious contenders for Hojlund, with 90Min reporting in the same article that the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Bayern Munich are all looking at the 20-year old, so the striker is not short of admirers from Europe’s elite.

More Stories / Latest News
Opinion: Don’t bet against Frank Lampard entering the conversation for full-time role
Luis Enrique’s arrival at Chelsea could tempt one of the world’s best talents to Stamford Bridge
(Photo) Liverpool handed injury boost after midfielder pictured in training

This rumoured move might be a bit of a pipe dream for West Ham, but stranger things have happened in football although it is still quite hard to see this move happening for the East London side, especially for the reported price.

 

More Stories Rasmus Hojlund

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.