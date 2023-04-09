South Korean international, Kim Min-Jae has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 26-year-old defender has been a key player for Napoli and he has helped his club climb to the top of the standings and reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Naturally, the 26-year-old’s performances have caught the attention of Premier League clubs, and he has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent months.

According to journalist Luca Cerchione (h/t FootballNews24), Liverpool and Manchester United are keen on signing the 26-year-old defender at the end of the season. The journalist further claims that clubs without Champions League football next season could sign the player for a fee of just €40 million.

Players like Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have not been at their best and Liverpool could certainly use more quality at the back. Kim Min-Jae is undoubtedly one of the best defenders in European football right now and he could be an upgrade on the two Liverpool defenders.

Meanwhile, Manchester United need to bring in upgrades on players like Harry Maguire and South Korean would be a superb acquisition.

The player has a release clause in his current contract, but Napoli are trying to agree on a new deal with him. They are hoping to offer the defender a new deal until the summer of 2028.

The South Korean has shown his qualities in Italian football since joining Napoli and the opportunity to test himself in the Premier League could be a tempting proposition for him.