Tottenham and West Ham keen on 13-goal La Liga ace valued at €40m

Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club at the end of the season.

A report from Fichajes claims that the Spanish outfit would look to cash in on the striker during the summer transfer window and he is set to cost around €40 million.

The report further states that clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are interested in signing the 25-year-old Morocco Striker.

Spurs could use more depth in their attack and the Sevilla star would be a quality acquisition.

The striker has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in English football, and he could share the goal-scoring burden alongside Harry Kane.

Tottenham have been overly dependent on the 29-year-old England international this season, and Kane clearly needs more support from his teammates.

The opportunity to join the north London club is likely to be an attractive option for the player and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham are prepared to pay €40 million for him.

Meanwhile, West Ham United are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements as well.

Players like Gianluca Scamacca and Michail Antonio have been hugely underwhelming this season and David Moyes will have to bring in a reliable goalscorer.

En-Nesyri has 13 goals across all competitions for the Spanish club this season and he could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The Hammers have been linked with a move for the Moroccan international in the past as well, and it will be interesting to see if they can beat their London rivals to his signature.