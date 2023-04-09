(Video) Marc Guehi nets equaliser against Leeds United

Crystal Palace have dragged themselves level against Leeds United during Sunday afternoon’s early Premier League kick-off at Elland Road.

The Eagles had started the game the slower of the two sides and Patrick Bamford fired the Whites into a well-deserved first-half lead.

However, fighting back and determined not to go into the half-time break one-nil down, Roy Hodgson’s Palace, thanks to a 46-minute header from defender Marc Guehi, have now gone down the tunnel all square and with it all to play for in the game’s second half.

