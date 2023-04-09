(Video) Marc Guehi nets equaliser against Leeds United

Crystal Palace have dragged themselves level against Leeds United during Sunday afternoon’s early Premier League kick-off at Elland Road.
The Eagles had started the game the slower of the two sides and Patrick Bamford fired the Whites into a well-deserved first-half lead.
However, fighting back and determined not to go into the half-time break one-nil down, Roy Hodgson’s Palace, thanks to a 46-minute header from defender Marc Guehi, have now gone down the tunnel all square and with it all to play for in the game’s second half.
Marc GUEHI equalises for Palace! ?
GAME ON! pic.twitter.com/pylw09z4gG
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 9, 2023