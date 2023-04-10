Aston Villa may move for out of favour Manchester City midfielder who has just 14 appearances this season

Kalvin Phillips is the subject of interest from Aston Villa with the England midfielder seriously out of favour at the Etihad.

Phillips joined City from Leeds United in July after impressing greatly at the Yorkshire club but the move has not gone well for him at all, featuring in just 14 matches in all competitions, including playing 65 minutes in the league this season.

It’s a sad state of affairs for the 27-year old, but he could be given a lifeline this summer with Villa reportedly interested in his signature.

This is according to Football Insider, who say that City will ask for the same fee that it took them to bring Phillips to Manchester, £45million.

Phillips hasn’t been able to nail down a starting spot at Man City

However, considering the little impact Phillips has had under Pep Guardiola and having only arrived last summer, you would imagine that the Cityzens will struggle to get anything close to their quoted price, which would be a record transfer fee for Villa, smashing the reported £33million that they paid for Emi Buendia in 2021.

With Villa sitting in 6th in the league and looking on course for a top-half finish, a move to the Midlands for Phillips may not be the worst move for him as he looks to revive his career.

 

