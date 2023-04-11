Chelsea and Man City stars on West Ham’s radar heading into the summer window

West Ham United are set to lose Declan Rice this summer and in a bid to replace the England international, the Hammers have revived their interest in Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher and Man City’s Kalvin Phillips.

According to the Evening Standard, the London club attempted to sign the duo last summer but the Hammers were beaten to Phillips by Man City, whilst Gallagher remained at Stamford Bridge for the season.

Those decisions have not worked out for the pair as both are on the fringes and have struggled for minutes this campaign.

Heading into the summer transfer window, the duo have uncertain futures and if there is any indication that they will leave, West Ham will pounce on the opportunity in an attempt to replace their star player, Declan Rice.

Declan Rice is set to leave West Ham this summer
A big problem for West Ham, however, is that the Hammers face an uncertain future also in the Premier League. The Irons are currently just three points off of the relegation zone and should they go down, that will end any hope of signing the pair.

Both of the England internationals would be good additions for West Ham, but there is a long way to go before they are seen in a claret and blue shirt.

