Victor Osimhen is said to be on the radar of Newcastle United with the Magpies keen on bolstering their squad this summer.

This is according to Ciro Venerato (via Gol del Napoli) who says that the Premier League side are definitely in the mix for Osimhen along with a couple of league rivals, while Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis may not accept less than a mega-money fee for the Nigerian.

“Bayern follow the player as well as Newcastle, Manchester United and Chelsea.

“Everything is very open, and the footballer’s fate will be decided in June. It is probable, however, that the Nigerian could ask to be sold in the summer.

“I don’t think De Laurentiis will go below €150m. A figure that, considering the prices of the Premier League, does not seem unreasonable to me.”

Osimhen has been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United much more than he has Newcastle, but with the Magpies well on course to achieve Champions League football, they could become an equally as enticing prospect as some of Europe’s big boys.