Assistant referee speaks for the first time since Andy Robertson elbow incident

Liverpool FC
Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis has spoken for the first time since his alleged elbow on Liverpool defender Andy Robertson against Arsenal last weekend.

The clash between the pair stunned football fans on Sunday as the assistant referee threw an elbow out at the Liverpool star as the defender confronted him at halftime.

The incident enraged several of Jurgen Klopp’s players and fans of the sport have been asking for the referee to receive the same treatment as Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic – who received an eight-game ban after pushing a referee.

Hatzidakis has since been suspended, and will not officiate a game until the PGMOL investigation has been carried out

Constantine Hatzidakis throws an elbow at Andy Robertson
Speaking on Tuesday for the first time since the incident, Hatzidakis has been quoted saying by the Daily Mail: “Whatever happens, happens. There is nothing more I can say at the moment. I can’t talk about what happened.”

An outcome of the investigation should arrive soon as this is a case that should not drag on.

