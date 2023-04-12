Liverpool to offer £50k-a-week World Cup star a major payrise to lure him to Anfield

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old is reportedly a target for Premier League giants Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea. It will be interesting to see where the World Cup winner ends up eventually.

Liverpool have been linked with a number of midfielders over the last few months. Apparently, the Reds have pulled out of a deal to sign Jude Bellingham because of the finances involved. It will be interesting to see if they decide to concentrate on a move for the Brighton star now.

Mac Allister is likely to be a more reasonably priced option for them and a report from Football Insider claims that Liverpool could offer him lucrative terms in order to convince him to join the club.

The midfielder currently earns £50,000, a week at Brighton and the Reds certainly have the resources to pay him more money.

The 24-year-old has proven his quality at Brighton, and he helped his country win the World Cup in Qatar. He will be hoping to take up a new and exciting challenge in his career now and a move to Liverpool would be the ideal step up for him.

Meanwhile, Manchester United and Chelsea are keeping tabs on him as well and they could offer him a bumper contract as well.

Liverpool are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements and someone like Mac Allister would be a quality acquisition for them.

Liverpool are set to lose Naby Keita on a free transfer this summer and they need someone who can add flair, technical ability and control in the middle of the park. The Argentine international certainly fits the profile and he could be the ideal replacement for the Guinean.