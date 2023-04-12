The incredible and unique Chelsea stat after N’Golo Kante was selected to start against Real Madrid

As Chelsea prepare to face Real Madrid in their Champions League quarter final first leg at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Frank Lampard’s selection of N’Golo Kante has thrown up a quite incredible stat.

The midfielder has endured a terrible season with injuries so far.

As transfermarkt note, the 32-year-old has already missed 34 games of the 2022/23 season. The first 30 came as a result of a hamstring injury, whilst the other four that he was sidelined for most recently were as a result of getting back to full fitness.

There’s also the time he spent out of action in the 2021/22 campaign to consider. During last season, he was sidelined on no fewer than six separate occasions.

Two were apparently as a result of contracting coronavirus, two absences were put down to knee problems, one was a knock and the other was a groin injury.

All told, the French World Cup winner was out of action for 95 days last season and a huge 209 days in the current campaign.

It’s the fact that he’s been in and out of the team so frequently which has thrown up the stat – which is quite astonishing.

According to Twitter user, James Benge, a football correspondent for CBS, Kante’s last four Chelsea appearances have come under four different managers.

They are Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Bruno Saltor and, when he steps out on the Bernabeu turf, Frank Lampard.

