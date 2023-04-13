Alexis Mac Allister is said to be of interest to Manchester United who has had a breakout year for club and country this season.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, who says that United are the latest team to register interest in Mac Allister who has been key to Brighton’s successes this season.

The 24-year old was a big part of Argentina’s success at the Qatar World Cup in the winter where he played six times, scoring once and assisting once on the way to beating France in the final on penalties.

Club-wise, the Argentine has ten goals and two assists in all competitions this season as Brighton sit 7th in the league and are into the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time since 2018/19.

With Bruno Fernandes Manchester United’s only recognised attacking midfielder, Mac Allister could be a shrew addition for Erik ten Hag’s side as they look to work their way back to winning major honours regularly once again.

Despite United needing mainly a number nine to take the weight off Marcus Rashford’s shoulders, a move for the Brighton man could be a wise one, especially with the interest he’s likely to garner further this summer.