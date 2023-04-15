Bayern Munich recieve blow in race for Man United target as he prefers Premier League

Bayern Munich are interested in bringing Tottenham’s Harry Kane to Germany in the summer but the England international would prefer a move to Man United as he wants to stay in the Premier League.

That is according to the Mirror, who reports that Kane’s preference is to remain in England as the striker likely wants to become the Premier League’s all-time top goalscorer.

The Tottenham star is currently on 206 goals, 54 behind Alan Shearer, and that will easily be beaten should the 29-year-old stay in his homeland.

Kane’s future at Spurs is in doubt due to another season without a trophy and the North London club is currently a mess. Man United and Bayern Munich are looking to pounce on that, but the decision will likely wait until the end of the season.

? Bayern Munich are interested in signing Harry Kane this summer – but Manchester United are favourites because the England captain wants to stay in the Premier League. (Source: Mirror) pic.twitter.com/Dd1abGvOUq — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) April 14, 2023

Erik ten Hag is looking to bring in a number nine this summer and it is the United manager’s top priority. The signing of Kane would be huge for the Red Devils and it would take the Manchester club up to another level.

The England star would also have a big impact at Bayern as Robert Lewandowski’s replacement but a move would be hard to complete should United show serious interest.