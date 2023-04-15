Chelsea keen on 14-goal ace, club CEO held talks with the Blues in London recently

Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund has been linked with a move away from the Italian club at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has been in fine form this season, scoring 14 goals across all competitions and picking up six assists along the way.

His performances have attracted the attention of a number of Premier League clubs, and it seems that Chelsea are keen on securing his services at the end of the season.

According to Corriere Della Sera (Bergamo), Atalanta chairman Luca Percassi recently travelled to London where he had talks with Chelsea regarding a move for the Danish striker.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea follow up with a concrete bid for the 20-year-old striker at the end of the season.

Apparently, the player is valued at around €65-70 million and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea are prepared to fork out that kind of money for him.

It is no secret that Chelsea will need to bring in a reliable goalscorer at the end of the season.

Summer signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been quite mediocre and youngster Armando Broja is sidelined with a long-term injury.

Chelsea have found it difficult to score goals consistently and the Blues need to bring in a proven goal scorer.

Hojlund has the potential to develop into a quality Premier League striker and the chance to play for Chelsea would be an exciting opportunity for him. He is highly rated around Europe and he has a big future ahead of him.

A move to the Premier League could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential in the coming seasons.