Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana has been linked with a move away from the Italian club at the end of the season.

According to reports from Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t FCInter1908), Chelsea and Manchester United are seriously thinking about making a move for the 27-year-old goalkeeper at the end of the season.

Players like Édouard Mendy have been linked with a move away from the club in the summer and Chelsea will have to bring in a quality replacement. Onana could compete with Kepa Arrizabalaga for the starting spot next season.

Meanwhile, David De Gea will be a free agent in the summer and the Spaniard has not signed an extension with Manchester United yet. Erik ten Hag will have to start planning for a future without him and Onana seems like a quality option.

The 27-year-old has established himself as a key player for Inter Milan and his performances have caught the attention of a number of big clubs.

Chelsea and Manchester United certainly have the financial resources to tempt the Italian club into selling the goalkeeper at the end of the season.

Furthermore, the opportunity to play in the Premier League will be an attractive option for Onana as well.

It remains to be seen whether the two Premier League clubs come forward with a concrete bid for the goalkeeper in the coming months now.

Onana will probably want to play at the club with Champions League football and therefore it is fair to assume that Manchester United could have an edge in the transfer race.

Chelsea are currently in the bottom half of the table, and they are unlikely to finish in the top four.