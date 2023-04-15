Sadio Mane tells friends he misses Liverpool after tough week

It has been a tough week for Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane as a fight with teammate Leroy Sane has seen the forward suspended for the Bavarian’s clash with Hoffenheim on Saturday.

The Senegal international reportedly punched Sane in the face following the German club’s heavy 3-0 defeat to Man City in the Champions League on Tuesday and it has resulted in the 31-year-old being suspended and fined.

Following this scenario, many now expect Mane to leave Bayern during the next transfer window and according to Football Insider, the Bavarian giants will look to recoup most of the £35m they paid to Liverpool last summer.

According to Football Insider, Mane has reportedly told friends he “misses Liverpool” and wants to return to the Premier League this summer.

According to the report, a return to Liverpool is not on the cards given the player’s age and the Reds are stacked in forward areas.

Jurgen Klopp would most likely love to have Mane back at Anfield, but the German coach needs to strengthen his midfield and that is his priority this summer.