Lisandro Martinez has sent Manchester United fans a message following his recent season-ending injury.

The Argentine, who joined the Red Devils from Ajax last summer, has arguably been one of the side’s more successful signings in recent history.

Quickly becoming a regular starter for the Red Devils, Martinez, 25, has formed an excellent partnership alongside Raphael Varane.

Disaster struck during the Red Devils’ Europa League quarter-final first leg at home against Sevilla on Thursday night though.

After already losing Varane through injury at half-time, Martinez was then seen going down unchallenged late on in the game. Helped off the pitch by some of his Argentina teammates, it quickly became apparent that the 25-year-old had seriously injured himself.

Confirming what the United faithful would have been fearing the most, the club, via their official website on Friday, revealed the South American suffered a broken metatarsal and will miss the remainder of the season.

What is the latest Lisandro Martinez injury news?

And responding to the devasting news himself on his social media, Martinez posted a heartfelt message, thanking fans for their support.

With United entering a crucial period in their season which includes an FA Cup semi-final against Brighton, as well as the Europa League’s return leg against Sevilla, Erik Ten Hag will be forced to rely on Harry Maguire but with the defender’s game time heavily restricted this season, fans will be worried about just how much of an impact the Englishman can have.

