Inter Milan ready to make move for 31-year-old Liverpool star

Inter Milan are interested in bringing Roberto Firmino to the San Siro this summer as the Brazilian is set to leave Anfield at the end of the season.

That is according to GOAL, who report that the Italian outfit are looking to pounce on the free agency of the 31-year-old but the Milan-based club will not be the only ones interested in the forward.

Writing in one of his exclusive CaughtOffside columns, Ben Jacobs says that aside from Inter Milan; Atletico Madrid, Galatasaray and Al Nassr could be options for Firmino to join ahead of next season.

Firmino is set to leave Liverpool after eight years with the Merseyside club, a period where the Brazilian won every trophy possible.

Firmino showed the Sunday before last against Premier League leaders Arsenal that he can still be influential at the highest level and the 31-year-old is having a decent season overall in a Red shirt despite some injury issues.

The forward has scored 11 goals and assisted a further five during the current campaign and somebody will be getting a bargain in the summer as the Liverpool legend is available for free