Man United told £40m will land them their number one defensive target

Man United have been told by Monaco that £40m will be enough to sign their number one defensive target Axel Disasi this summer with Erik ten Hag looking to strengthen his defence.

That is according to Football Insider, who reports that the France international is the Red Devils’ number one centre-back target as Man United will look to replace a number of outgoing defensive stars in the summer.

Captian Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly all face uncertain futures at the club ahead of next season and most of them, if not all, are expected to leave Old Trafford.

Disasi has two years remaining on his Monaco contract and the defender is expected to leave this summer following an impressive season in France. The Ligue 1 outfit are open to selling the 25-year-old during the upcoming window provided their £40m valuation is met.

According to the report, Man United are said to be leading the race for Disasi but they are not the only club monitoring his situation. Chelsea and Man City have also registered interest in the Monaco star, but United will feel confident in landing him having scouted the French defender for most of the season.

Disasi would be a big upgrade on some of the stars the Manchester club already have and alongside Martinez and Varane, Ten Hag would have strong options for next season.