Pundit calls for Chelsea to bring back flop signing, explains why he could now fare better for Blues

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has spoken about Chelsea’s issues and believes that bringing back Romelu Lukaku could be a good move for them.

The Belgium international struggled for form for Chelsea last season and is now on loan at Inter Milan, where he’s also failed to hit top form, but it seems Agbonlahor believes he could still have something to offer to this Blues side.

It’s clear Chelsea are struggling for goals, and Agbonlahor has called on Lukaku to be given another chance, saying he could perform better now if he has the team built around his strengths a bit more.

The pundit, speaking on talkSPORT in the video below, stated his belief that Lukaku wasn’t getting enough service at Chelsea last season, but that that could be different now with both Reece James and Ben Chilwell fit at the same time, as they’ll do better at getting the ball into the box for him…

“Firstly, I’d bring Lukaku back!” ? “Looking through the stats list of the scorers, I feel like I’ve got the wrong sheet!” ? Gabby Agbonlahor blasts #CFC’s poor finishing this season as ‘half-embarrassing’. pic.twitter.com/FOPUBKaEFr — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 19, 2023

Chelsea fans may well be unsure about another spell for Lukaku, but Agbonlahor also makes the point that after so much recent spending they probably can’t go out and spend big money on a top centre-forward this summer.

Recalling Lukaku could therefore be a smart option, but he’ll need to significantly step up his game after a difficult couple of years.