West Ham United are plotting a major summer rebuild and a number of first-team players could leave the club at the end of the season.

According to reports, West Ham are preparing for an exodus, and it remains to be seen whether they can strengthen their squad adequately during the summer transfer window.

It has been a disappointing season for West Ham so far and they are fighting for their survival in the top flight. A club of their stature is expected to do better and the Hammers could certainly do with a revamp of the squad.

Apparently, players like Manuel Lanzini, Angelo Ogbonna, Pablo Fornals, Tomas Soucek, Aaron Cresswell, Arthur Masuaku and Vladimir Coufal could all be on their way out of the club at the end of the season. 29-year-old Masuaku has already finalised a permanent move to Besiktas.

Meanwhile, Declan Rice has been linked with a move away from West Ham as well.

While the 24-year-old is a top-class performer for West Ham, he wants to join a club with Champions League football and a number of Premier League clubs are thought to be keeping tabs on him.

It will be interesting to see if West Ham can invest the proceeds from these sales and improve the squad ahead of the new season. The Hammers will be hoping to bounce back strongly next season and push for european qualification.