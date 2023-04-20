Video: Awful West Ham defending gifts Gent the opener in must-win Europa Conference League tie

West Ham FC
It surely wasn’t the start that David Moyes or his West Ham side would’ve been anticipating, but on the balance of play, Gent taking the lead in their Europa Conference League tie wasn’t really a surprise.

The opener when it arrived owed more to the awful defending of the hosts than great interplay from their visitors.

There were at least three chances for the east Londoners to clear the ball in the build up, and their failure to do so meant that Hugo Cuypers had the easiest of chances.

Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo

