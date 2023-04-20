Video: Awful West Ham defending gifts Gent the opener in must-win Europa Conference League tie

It surely wasn’t the start that David Moyes or his West Ham side would’ve been anticipating, but on the balance of play, Gent taking the lead in their Europa Conference League tie wasn’t really a surprise.

The opener when it arrived owed more to the awful defending of the hosts than great interplay from their visitors.

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona have made their decisions on three Chelsea stars ahead of summer transfer window Barcelona optimistic about signing two huge stars this summer Video: Astonishing Maguire error sees Sevilla take an early lead against Man United

There were at least three chances for the east Londoners to clear the ball in the build up, and their failure to do so meant that Hugo Cuypers had the easiest of chances.

Gent take the lead over West Ham with this scrappy opener!! ? Awful start for the Hammers… ?#UECL pic.twitter.com/2M7A3HXDVJ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 20, 2023

GENT TAKE THE LEAD OVER WEST HAM. ? Hugo Cuypers scores his 26th goal of the season in all competitions. ? pic.twitter.com/zzJ8dMl6cb — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 20, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo