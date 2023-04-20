Video: Michail Antonio’s powerful header levels the score for West Ham against Gent

Cometh the hour, cometh the man, and Michail Antonio arrived in the nick of time to draw West Ham level against Gent in their Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg.

The Hammers had gone behind to a scrappy opener from Hugo Cuypers, and David Moyes will have known that another from the away side would’ve made his task all the more difficult.

Thankfully for the Scot, Jarrod Bowen’s wicked free-kick delivery found its target and Antonio held off the close attentions of a Gent defender and powered his header home to send the London Stadium wild.

Great response from West Ham!! ? Jarrod Bowen finds Michail Antonio to level the scoring in London!! ??#UECL pic.twitter.com/YwBVj62cic — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 20, 2023

MICHAIL ANTONIO BRINGS WEST HAM LEVEL. ? pic.twitter.com/J30ICgyauO — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 20, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo