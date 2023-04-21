Ben Foster says Newcastle have a player who is as good as £70m Liverpool man

Former Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster thinks Newcastle United’s Nick Pope and Liverpool’s Allison have similar attributes.

Pope, who joined from Burnley last summer, has enjoyed an excellent debut season for the Magpies. Putting in multiple top individual performances, it is safe to say the Geordies would not be where they are without the Englishman in between the sticks.

And praising the ex-Burnley shot-stopper, Foster believes there are real similarities between the Magpies’ number one and Liverpool and Brazil’s Alisson Becker.

“I think he’s got a few similarities to you [Pope], to be honest,” he said.

“He’s so bold and brave. He doesn’t think about the consequences. You can see he doesn’t care about the consequences. It is what it is. He’s coming for it so deal with it and that’s it, we’ll think about it afterwards.”

During his first 12 months at St James’ Park, Pope, who has three years left on his deal, has kept 17 clean sheets in 35 appearances, in all competitions.