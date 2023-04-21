Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal have been in touch with La Liga ace’s entourage

Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah has been linked with a move to the Premier League at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old American international has been an important player for the Spanish club, and his performances have attracted the attention of a number of English clubs.

A report from 90 Min claims that clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are keeping tabs on the 20-year-old and they could look to make a move for him in the summer. All three clubs have kept in touch with the player’s camp.

Valencia are currently fighting the relegation battle and they could go down to the second division at the end of the season. Musah will be hoping to play at a higher level and a move to the Premier League could appeal to him.

The former Arsenal academy graduate will look at the opportunity to play for clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal as a step up in his career.

Liverpool need to add more depth and quality to their midfield especially with players like Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leaving the club on free transfers. James Milner will be out of contract in the summer as well. Although there have been rumours of a potential extension.

Chelsea are in a similar boat and they could lose N’Golo Kanté on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Both clubs need to add more quality in the middle of the park and Musah would be a solid, long-term investment for them.

Arsenal will have to bring in a reliable partner for Thomas Partey and the 20-year-old American international could be tempted to return to his former club. He will feel that he has unfinished business at the North London Club.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea are likely to miss out on Champions League qualification after a disappointing campaign and Arsenal will probably be a more attractive destination for the player. The Gunners are well-placed to win the league title this year and return to the Champions League.