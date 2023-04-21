Liverpool’s reported transfer plan could see 24-year-old don a new role next season

Liverpool are reportedly looking to bring in a quality right-back at the end of the season.

It has been a disappointing season for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has been criticised for his erratic defensive performances this season.

Liverpool are lacking in quality and depth in the department and it is no surprise that they are looking to bring in a defensively reliable full-back. Calvin Ramsay is the only other option at Jurgen Klopp’s disposal and the youngster is currently sidelined with a serious injury.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool will be scouring the market for a right-back at the end of the season and it remains to be seen whether they can bring in the necessary reinforcement.

Klopp has recently used Alexander-Arnold in a midfield role and it will be interesting to see if he persists with the 24-year-old in that position next season.

Bringing in a quality right-back would certainly hint at a positional change for the England international.

Alexander-Arnold has been excellent in the midfield role, and he recently dominated proceedings in the middle of the park against Leeds United.

Playing in the midfield allows the 24-year-old more time on the ball and the opportunity to pick out the runs in behind from his teammates.

Alexander-Arnold has the vision and the technique to execute the inch-perfect defence-splitting passes, and he could add a new dimension to the Liverpool attack from that position.

Moreover, adding a defensively reliable right-back would tighten up things at the back for Liverpool and it would benefit the team as a whole.