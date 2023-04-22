Newcastle United closing in on the capture of 18-year-old winger

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Gambian winger Yankuba Minteh.

As per reports, the 18-year-old winger is closing in on a move to the Premier League club at the end of the season.

Minteh has been quite impressive for the Danish club Odense and his performances have caught the attention of the Premier League club.

The winger has two goals and six assists to his name across all competitions and could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Newcastle.

The Magpies need to add more depth to their attack and the 18-year-old could be a solid option for them in the coming seasons.

Apparently, the deal could be worth around £4.7 million and a club with Newcastle’s resources should be able to afford that with ease.

Furthermore, the players could head out on loan after signing for Newcastle at the end of the season.

The Magpies could struggle to obtain a work permit for the player, and therefore playing first-team football at another club on loan would be ideal for the youngster’s development.