Newcastle United will not sign a new striker this summer due to their need to bring in a new attacking midfielder.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Magpies’ summer transfer plans are unlikely to include Brentford striker Ivan Toney, despite the club tracking him for some time.

Having signed forward Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad for a club record fee of £63m last summer (Sky Sports), Eddie Howe now has some decent options up front which also include experienced forward Callum Wilson.

And even though the English tactician is believed to be a big admirer of Brentford’s Toney, a deal at the end of this season doesn’t look like it’ll go ahead, even though the Bees may be willing to part ways with their prolific marksman should their £50m valuation be met.

Toney, 27, has enjoyed a thoroughly impressive campaign at the Community Stadium. Having so far scored 18 domestic goals this term, the former Peterborough hitman is the Premier League’s third top goalscorer behind Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

Alternative creative targets on the Geordies’ shortlist are believed to include Leicester City duo James Maddison and Harvey Barnes (Telegraph).