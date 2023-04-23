Liverpool are said to be interested in signing Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah with the Reds needing reinforcements in the centre of the park.

Liverpool’s interest in Musah has been reported by 90Min, with the American’s future at the club looking uncertain as Valencia continue fight for their La Liga status.

The Spanish side are currently sat in the relegation zone in Spain and Musah is being targeted by the Reds with the possibility that he departs Valencia if the club drop down to La Liga 2.

The 20-year old has missed just three La Liga games this season, grabbing two assists and being one of the few shining lights in his struggling side.

Musah’s deal with Valencia runs out in 2026, while 90Min say that the USA international has an £89million release clause in his contract, and with Liverpool very keen on bolstering their engine room this summer as they prepare for the exits of Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain and Naby Keita, a deal for Musah could be one they pursue this summer.

After Liverpool’s chase of Jude Bellingham came to an end a couple of weeks ago, they will no doubt be very intent on moving their focus onto the next best young midfield stars, and Musah could certainly become one of the hottest names in football within the next few seasons.