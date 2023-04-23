Manchester United and Arsenal keen on £35m midfielder with 13 goal contributions

Manchester United and Arsenal are keen on signing the trailer Gabri Veiga.

According to a report from Spanish publication AS (h/t SportWitness), the two Premier League clubs are hoping to sign the 20-year-old playmaker at the end of the season and Celta Vigo would accept offers of around €40 million for their prized prospect.

Veiga has been a revelation for Celota Vigo this season, and the highly talented attacking midfielder has been a key player for them. The midfielder has nine goals and four assists to his name across all competitions and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the two English clubs.

Manchester United will have to bring in a quality long-term alternative to Christian Eriksen and Veiga seems like the ideal fit.

The 20-year-old has the technical ability to succeed in the Premier League, and he would add creativity and goals to the Manchester United midfield.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been overly reliant on Martin Odegaard for creativity this season. Mikel Arteta will have to add more depth to his side so that he can rotate his key players and Veiga could be the ideal understudy to Odegaard.

The 20-year-old can operate as a central attacking midfielder as well as a central midfielder. His versatility will be an added bonus for the two clubs if they manage to sign him.

The reported €40 million (£35m) asking price seems quite reasonable for a prodigious young talent like him and the move could look like a bargain in the long run.