Watch Joelinton double Newcatle’s Uhnited’s lead against Tottenham in what has been a lightning-fast start by the Magpies.

Jacob Murphy put Newcastle in front after two minutes and now Joelinton has doubled Eddie Howe’s side’s lead after some poor Spurs defending.

Fabian Schar played a ball over the top of the Spurs defence, who were absolutely miles off the pace as Joelinton got the ball, rounded Hugo Lloris and tapped in.

A terrible start for Tottenham and looks like it’s about to get worse…

